Man arrested in Planet Fitness parking lot charged with drug possession, police say
The Morrow Police Department said they arrested a man after officers noticed a suspicious car in the Plant Fitness parking lot on Friday.
Police said the suspect, Harry Mikell, was arrested and charged after officers found marijuana and ecstasy/MDMA in his possession.
Mikell was charged with loitering, concealing the identity of a vehicle, no insurance, and 2 felony counts of drug possession (marijuana and ecstasy/MDMA).
