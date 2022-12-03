Man arrested after pointing air rifle at vehicles near Rogers Park Elementary, police say

Dec. 3—An Anchorage man was arrested Friday morning near Rogers Park Elementary School after he allegedly pointed what initially appeared to be a rifle at vehicles on the Seward Highway, police said.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of the Seward Highway at 8:52 a.m., police spokeswoman Cherie Zajdzinski wrote in an email.

Police located the suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Brian Randazzo, near the school and discovered he was armed with an air rifle, not an actual firearm, Zajdzinski said.

No one was injured and the man was taken into custody, police said.

Randazzo faces charges of fourth-degree assault and terroristic threats, Zajdzinski wrote in an email.

The school briefly went into a stay-put mode, said Anchorage School District spokesman MJ Thim.