Man arrested after pointing firearm at girlfriend

Oct. 29—The Marysville Police Department arrested a Marysville man on Monday after the man held his girlfriend at gunpoint and held her against her will.

Joshua Charles Dalton, 34, was charged by the Yuba County District Attorney's Office with threatening to commit a crime, assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor battery. At around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 1200 block of I Street for a report of a woman being held at gunpoint by her boyfriend. Officers determined that Dalton had been abusing the woman over the past several months and that she had not reported it out of fear. The victim still had injuries from where Dalton had allegedly struck her days prior, according to a MPD press release.

In the early morning hours of Monday, Dalton woke the victim up by allegedly yelling that he would kill her while pointing a firearm at her. The victim talked Dalton into putting down the firearm and she attempted to leave the residence. Dalton allegedly stopped her from leaving by holding her against the wall while threatening to kill her. A family member of the victim arrived at the home and had to physically pull Dalton away from the victim so she could escape. Officers located Dalton near the residence and he was booked into Yuba County Jail, according to MPD.

On Wednesday, Dalton pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment at Yuba County Superior Court. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. As of late Thursday, Dalton remained in custody on $50,000 bail.