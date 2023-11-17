Man arrested for pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach boardwalk after yelling racial slurs

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for pointing a gun at a family walking on the boardwalk in downtown Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

The incident happened after Jordan Dale Johnson and two other people, who appear to be juveniles, began yelling racial slurs and followed the group of five people as they began walking back to their hotel, according to the report.

It happened about 11:20 p.m. Nov. 9 in the area of 5th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard in the area of Bay View Resort.

A female victim told police that the group was walking on the boardwalk in the area of the SkyWheel when they overheard a group of men yelling racial slurs and being disorderly in the area. In effort to avoid confrontation, the family turned and began walking back to their hotel, the report said.

The victim said the men began following and yelling at them, the report said. The woman said one of the the men, identified as Johnson, walked up to her husband and pulled out a gun, stating, “You want some of this?”

Johnson is then accused of pointing the semi-automatic gun at the family, according to the report. It was only after one of the victims said he was calling police that the men ran off. The victim’s husband then ran after the men, according to the report.

There were other witnesses to the incident, the report said.

Johnson had apparently disposed of the firearm in in a bush outside of the Bay View Resort parking garage, the police report said.