Police arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at an individual in restaurant.

Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly pulled a gun in a restaurant and pointed it at another customer.

According to allegations made in the police report:

Wichita Falls Police were sent to the Denny’s on Central Freeway Monday morning to check on a suspicious person. The reporting person told them a man had his gun out in the restaurant.

The victim met police outside and told them they had invited the man to sit with them at their booth because he was by himself.

They said he talked about his wife and kids before he pointed his gun at them, put his finger on the trigger and asked, “Why do you think I have this?” The victim said they felt like the man was going to shoot them and they were in fear for their life. The victim stayed at the booth while another victim went and told an employee to call the police.

After a brief scuffle, police had the suspect in custody. They found the firearm in the suspect’s waistband. It had a loaded magazine and a round in the chamber. He was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Resisting Arrest.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man arrested for pointing gun at good Samaritan inside restaurant