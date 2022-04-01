Man arrested after pointing gun at people in Tacoma

A man was arrested on Thursday after pointing a gun at several people in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At around 7:23 p.m. on March 31, officers responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at passing cars in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street.

Officers were told a man approached a car in a car wash in the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street and pointed a gun at a 37-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter.

The man fled after the vehicle’s occupants ducked down and refused to get out of their car.

Shortly afterward, officers responded to a report from a 27-year-old security guard on duty in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street.

He told officers a man had pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger twice, but the gun did not fire.

The man then fled again.

At around 7:34 p.m., officers spotted the man in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street and told him to stop.

The man ignored commands and ran northbound over a fence.

At around 7:35 p.m., the 32-year-old man was taken into custody in the 8700 block of South Hosmer Street.

The man was booked into Pierce County Jail on charges of assault.