Man arrested after pointing laser at Georgia police helicopter during training exercise

Gwinnett police have arrested a man who interfered with their training exercise by pointing a laser at a helicopter, officials said.

Nedzad Mehic, 30, pointed a laser at the police helicopter flying in the area of Cedars Road in Lawrenceville.

Police said their air unit was conducting training exercises with the Gwinnett SWAT Team at the Gwinnett Police Training Center when they were hit by a green laser, which was pointed at the helicopter cockpit.

The flight crew of the helicopter was able to pinpoint the origin location of the laser and directed officers to make contact with several individuals at the location.

After conducting an investigation, Mehic was arrested for pointing a laser at an aircraft and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

This case will be referred to the Federal Aviation Administration and the FBI Atlanta office for follow-up.

Police warn against pointing lasers at an aircraft because of the potential dangers it poses, such as limiting a pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft and interfering with onboard equipment, officials said.

