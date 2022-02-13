Man arrested as police believe fire at a Grover Beach business was deliberately set

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson Saturday night in Grover Beach after a fire broke out behind a paint store, according to a Police Department news release.

Grover Beach Police and Five Cities Fire Authority responded at about 11 p.m. to what initially was reported as a commercial fire at the Sherwin-Williams on West Grand Avenue.

Crews used four extinguishers to put out the fire before it could damage the store’s interior, Police Chief John Peters wrote in the release.

Raymond Isiah Reyes, 23, of Grover Beach, was found close to the store, police said, and matched a description of a suspect provided by a witness. Reyes had a torch lighter and remnants of paint on him, according to the news release.

Reyes was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.