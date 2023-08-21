Man arrested after police say he was caught with a meth lab during probation officer visit

A man behind bars in Westmoreland County is now facing drug charges after police say he was caught with a meth lab during a probation officer visit.

Ryan Nupp was charged last Monday after police said they found him making meth inside his apartment on Ligonier Street last month.

Probation officers were at Nupp’s apartment on July 27 when they said Nupp told them he had things under his bed they “would not like.”

The officers called for backup from the Latrobe Police, who then called for the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team.

Neighbors didn’t want to show their faces on camera, but one recalled the moment she saw police going in.

“[I saw] them dressing up with the oxygen tanks and getting ready to go in, pulling out bags of paraphernalia or whatever they found,” she said.

Police said they found several jars with liquids and powders and other chemicals to make meth.

“You know, you just know,’ that neighbor added. “If they were going in dressed up, they were ready for something. You’ve got to watch nowadays, everything around us.”

Police took Nupp into custody that day on unrelated charges.

He’s already a registered sex offender – because he was convicted in 2016 for having child porn.

Police said he was living and operating this meth lab just a block away from the Latrobe Elementary School.

“I’m just glad school wasn’t in,” that neighbor added.

Nupp is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison and faces several drug charges. He’s due in court next week.

