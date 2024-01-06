Man arrested after police chase for alleged vehicle theft

(KRON) – A man was arrested for alleged vehicle theft after a brief pursuit on Dec. 31, the Vallejo Police Department announced on Friday.

Vallejo officers located a stolen 1979 Ford F250 in the parking lot on the 1600 block of Fairgrounds Drive occupied by two men.

According to the police investigation, the vehicle was stolen out of Vallejo.

The vehicle attempted to flee as the officers entered the parking lot, police said. The officers say they initiated a traffic stop and the driver did not comply.

Officers established a perimeter on the 500 block of Whitney Avenue to apprehend the suspect.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot. However, the passenger remained in the vehicle and complied with the police.

According to the police investigation, the passenger did not have any warrants or criminal activity. The driver, however, was a convicted felon with multiple burglary and theft convictions.

According to police, officers found an unregistered firearm that possibly belonged to the suspect during an area check.

The driver was arrested on multiple felony charges and transported to the county jail.

The vehicle’s owner arrived at the scene and took possession of their vehicle.

