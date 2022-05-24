Man arrested after police chase in Bedford and Ida townships; stalking charge pending

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

A 48-year-old Toledo man was arrested Monday night after leading a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy on a chase through Bedford and Ida Townships.

The incident began at approximately 6:20 p.m. Monday, when citizen reported being harassed and stalked by her estranged husband near the 7200 block of Lewis Ave. in Bedford Township. According to a press release issued by the sheriff's office, the suspect was also reported to be armed with a handgun.

Deputy Brian Biegajski was assigned to conduct the investigation. Following his interview with the victim, Deputy Biegajski reportedly remained in the area in the event the suspect returned. A short time later, the suspect returned to the venue and spotted Deputy Biegajski in the parking lot. The suspect immediately fled north on Lewis Avenue in a black 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

Deputy Biegajski followed in pursuit northbound on Lewis until the suspect reportedly lost control and collided with a utility pole at the intersection of Ida West Rd. and Lewis in Ida Township. The suspect was immediately apprehended. Deputies located two loaded firearms in the truck.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail, where he is facing criminal charges for stalking, operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding police and carrying a concealed weapon. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending formal arraignment in 1st District Court in Monroe.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.

