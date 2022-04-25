Man arrested after police chase ends in his driveway, resists arrest

A man is facing multiple charges after Tulsa police say he refused to pull over for a traffic stop, leading to a chase in north Tulsa.

It happened Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. near Dawson and Yale.

An officer tried to pull over a red Chevy truck after noticing it had no break lights. The driver, identified as Jose Silva, refused to stop.

Silva drove towards his house near Pine and Harvard and got out of the car. He tried to enter his home, but the door was locked.

The officer noticed a gun tucked in Silva’s pants. Silva fought with the officer, who used pepper spray and a taser to subdue him.

Silva was taken into custody. He will be charged with DUI, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, defective lights, failure to yield, and resisting arrest.