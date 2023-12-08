Man arrested after police chase shut down I-71/75 for hours overnight Friday

TechCrunch

In September, Google announced it would shut down its standalone podcasts app, Google Podcasts, sometime next year. Now that the end of 2023 is nearing, the company is today launching a migration tool that will allow U.S. users to shift their existing podcast subscriptions over to YouTube Music, which will be Google's new home for podcasts. Users will have plenty of time to export their subscriptions as the official discontinuation of Google Podcasts won't take place until April 2024.