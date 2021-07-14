Man arrested after police say he confronted woman with PFA against him at Westmoreland courthouse

Jul. 14—An Arona man is behind bars after police said he yelled at a woman headed to a protection-from-abuse hearing involving him at the Westmoreland County courthouse, according to court papers.

Shawn E. Grbach, 43, is facing two counts of intimidation of a witness.

County detectives said Grbach confronted the woman twice Monday at the Greensburg courthouse around 8:30 a.m. before the hearing. She told investigators that Grbach started yelling at her as she tried to board an elevator to get to the courtroom, according to court papers.

Several witnesses told police that Grbach demanded she drop the protection-from-abuse case. They physically blocked Grbach from being able to get to the woman, according to court papers.

He was taken into custody in the courthouse lobby.

Grbach was arraigned late Monday morning and denied bail by District Judge Chris Flanigan, who deemed him a danger to the community, according to online court records. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

A July 22 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Grbach is awaiting a Sept. 3 preliminary hearing on strangulation and related charges stemming from a May 20 domestic incident in Hempfield involving the same woman, according to police and court records. He posted $50,000 bail in that case after spending the night at the county jail.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .