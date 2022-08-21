Man arrested after police say he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County

A man was arrested after police said he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County.

Kittanning Borough Police said they were called to the 1200 block of North Grant Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Friday for reports of a man shooting a gun at a group of people.

Bystanders told police the man had run into his house when they arrived.

Officers entered the house and arrested Joseph Mohnack. Police said they found a handgun in the house and that Mohnack was not allowed to have a firearm in his possession.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Mohnack is being held at the Armstrong County Jail.

