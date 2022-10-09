Man arrested after police notice dog with stab wound to its neck in Knoxville

A man was arrested after police noticed a dog with a stab wound to its neck.

Pittsburgh police say officers were sent to an apartment complex at around 4:00 p.m on Reifert Street in Knoxville after blood was found in a hallway.

A man was found at a nearby McDonald’s with a dog that had a stab wound to its neck.

The man was arrested and the dog is being treated for emergency veterinary care by Animal Care and Control.

Charges are pending for the man who was arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

