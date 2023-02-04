Man arrested after police pursuit through East Grand Forks

Feb. 3—EAST GRAND FORKS — There were no injuries in a police pursuit that took place on Friday, Feb. 3, through East Grand Forks and into rural Polk County.

According to a press release posted on Facebook, the East Grand Forks Police Department was informed an impaired man left an East Grand Forks residence in a vehicle.

Law enforcement had been at the residence earlier and removed the same man from the residence.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle on the 300 block of 15th Street Northeast. The driver did not pull over and fled from officers, according to the release.

A pursuit took place, going through East Grand Forks and into rural Polk County. The vehicle was disabled by a PIT maneuver on Minnesota State Highway 220.

The man was identified as Tyler Letich and he was arrested. He was transported to the Northwest Regional Correctional Center.

There was a female passenger in the vehicle who was identified and released.