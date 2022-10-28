Man arrested after police pursuit and other reports

Oct. 28—Police arrested Christopher Lee Stone, 22, for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated after a chase at 9:39 p.m. Thursday near Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street.

Mailbox damaged by pumpkins

Deputies received a report at 7:55 a.m. Thursday that some had reportedly thrown pumpkins at their mailbox three times so far at 22093 736th Ave.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in of a garage was reported at 10:47 a.m. Thursday at 152 E. Lake St. in Emmons.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:46 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Check forgery reported

Police received a report at 1:35 p.m. Thursday of check forgery at 910 S. Broadway.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Anthony Lee Cully, 18, for the Department of Corrections out of Oak Park Heights at 8:16 p.m. Thursday at 819 Garfield Ave.

Police arrested Michael Keane Marslow, 35, on a warrant at 9:37 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.