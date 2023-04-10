Man arrested after police said he broke into a home, attempted to flee the scene

PENNFIELD TWP. — A 25-year-old Battle Creek man accused of a breaking and entering in Pennfield Township was arrested Saturday after police said he attempted to flee the scene.

Deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress in the 200 block of Hopkins Street Saturday, according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Once on scene, deputies could hear someone inside of a vacant residence. When they made contact with the suspect, he fled from the residence northbound into Bailey Park Apartments, police said.

The suspect was subsequently contained in a perimeter with the help of Springfield deputies, the Battle Creek Police Department and Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch.

Residents alerted deputies on scene that the suspect was attempting to break into a vehicle on the property.

The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail without further incident, police said.

