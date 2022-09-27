Man arrested after police said he tried to carjack 2 people
A DeKalb County man has been arrested after police said he tried to carjack two people.
Investigators said Myron Pitts first tried to carjack a woman at a liquor store in Acworth last week.
When that didn’t work, police said Pitts then tried to carjack a man at a nearby Mexican restaurant.
After multiple 911 calls from these two incidents, police were able to track down Pitts in the stolen car and arrested him the next day.
