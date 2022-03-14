Man arrested who police say stabbed a person in downtown Sarasota

Police arrested a suspect on Friday who they say apparently at random stabbed a 35-year-old man at the corner of State Street and Lemon Avenue in Sarasota that day.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and had serious, but not life-threatening injuries, said Sarasota Police Department public information officer Genevieve Judge.

Police allege that a 32-year-old man stabbed another man with a knife while the man was working on tree lights in front of 1500 State Street on Friday afternoon. The victim works for a company that has a contract with the city of Sarasota for tree lighting.

The injury was to the victim’s lower abdomen. The suspect didn’t say anything to him, and the attack was unprovoked, according to a police report.

The alleged assailant then ran away. A Sarasota parking enforcement employee saw him running and started following him until he was caught by police at 330 South Orange Avenue.

Police reported that the man also assaulted a worker at Bricks Smoked Meats before he allegedly stabbed the victim.

Kwamme approached the employee, who was outside cleaning a table, and started calling her names and making verbal threats, according to a police report.

"The defendant stated he was going to kill her, rape her, cut her head off, and get the cartel to kill her and her family," the report said.

Police have charged the man with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of simple assault. He was being held at Sarasota County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com or (941) 228-3321 and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarsasota police arrest suspect they say stabbed man downtown at random