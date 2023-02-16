Man arrested after police say he stabbed two 17-year-old girls at a Broward nightclub

Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 46-year-old man who they say stabbed two 17-year-old girls last year in a Fort Lauderdale nightclub.

Howard Earle faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of sexual battery and violation of probation, Fort Lauderdale police said. The Lauderhill resident is still in the Main Jail of the Broward Sheriff’s Office as of Thursday afternoon, records show.

Investigators say a group of friends were inside the SWAY Nightclub, 111 SW Second Ave. on Nov. 27 when the 220-pound-man groped one of the teens. The victim pushed him away and told her friends about what happened.

Then, police say, the second victim confronted Earle and told him to leave them alone. That’s when detectives say Earle pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed both victims before leaving the nightclub.

One of the teens was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries; the other suffered minor injuries that didn’t require medical treatment.

Earle was on probation for burglary and voyeurism when he stabbed the teens, according to police and county court records. On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested him in Lauderhill.