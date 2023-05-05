A Cuyahoga County man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he stabbed a woman at MGM Northfield Park, according to Stow Municipal Court records.

Floyd Fletcher, 71, of East Cleveland was charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, in relation to the incident at the racino Wednesday.

According to a complaint filed by a Northfield village police officer, Fletcher “chase[d] down [redacted] and slash[ed] her neck and throat repeatedly, that if successful, would constitute or result in the offense of Murder.” The woman’s condition isn’t known.

Fletcher was arraigned via video Thursday morning. His bond was set at $500,000 cash, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He's currently in the Summit County Jail. His next court appearance is a hearing at 10:15 a.m. Monday.

His case is in Stow Municipal Court because that court handles cases in Northfield village, where the racino is located.

A message seeking more information was left with the Northfield Village Police Department.

Northfield police chief: Zajac named police chief in Northfield Village

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man arrested after police say he stabbed woman at MGM Northfield Park