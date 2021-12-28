Man arrested in Portland after allegedly shooting at police, barricading in emergency room

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Christmas after he allegedly threatened to kill people, fired a gun at police, stole two vehicles and barricaded himself in a 24-hour emergency room, Ingleside police said on Monday.

Around 10 p.m. on Christmas Day, Ingleside police received a call reporting that a man in the 2400 block of Avenue E was yelling that he was going to kill someone. When police arrived, they heard the man yelling and were ambushed with gunfire, a release from the department said.

As officers tried to shield themselves from the gunfire, the man fled the residence and stole a neighbor's vehicle after hitting him in the head with a weapon and threatening to shoot him, the release said. Police were later notified that the man left the stolen vehicle at a restaurant in Portland and stole another at gunpoint.

The second stolen vehicle was later found in the parking lot of a nearby retail store.

According to Portland police, the man entered a 24-hour emergency room and barricaded himself with the staff.

Jorge Puente, 29, was arrested on Christmas Day after he was accused of threatening to kill people, firing a weapon at police, stealing two cars and barricading himself in an emergency room with staff.

Jorge Puente, 29, was taken into custody by Portland police and a weapon was recovered.

Ingleside police obtained a warrant for aggravated assault on a public servant and aggravated robbery. Puente also faces four counts of aggravated robbery, seven counts of unlawful restraint exposed to serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest-vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

Ingleside police said Puente will likely face additional charges, including attempted capital murder.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Man accused of firing at police, barricading in emergency room