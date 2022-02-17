Man arrested in Portland slaying

Feb. 16—A man has been arrested in a Tuesday slaying in Portland.

Abdallah Salim Al Siraj, 22, was charged with murder in the death of 50-year-old Salim Al Siraj, according to David Singer, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

The elder Al Siraj was found dead inside a Carleton Street apartment about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday when officers went there for a well-being check, Singer said Wednesday.

No additional information was released Wednesday morning.