Man arrested for possessing counterfeit oxy

Mar. 3—MANKATO — A 33-year-old man has been arrested for possessing counterfeit oxycodone, which often contains dangerous levels of fentanyl.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested Dominique Lamar Breham on Wednesday after an investigation that began in December.

On two occasions Breham allegedly sold cocaine to a task force informant, and on Tuesday agents located Breham driving his vehicle. The vehicle was stopped by Mankato police and Breham was arrested, according to a news release from the task force.

Agents found 16 small blue pills that were identified as counterfeit 30 mg oxycodone, commonly referred to as "Mbox 30s." Counterfeit oxycodone pills contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl and have been responsible for causing opioid overdose deaths around the state.

A 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle was arrested for drug possession.

Breham was released from prison in August of 2021 after a 2017 arrest by the drug task force for weapons and cocaine possession.

Breham is on intensive supervised release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. The DOC had Breham's probation transferred to Chicago, which is where he was supposed to be residing, but the task force was aware Breham has been living in the Mankato area for the last several months.

Breham is in the Blue Earth County Jail and was charged with a felony for second-degree drug sales Thursday.