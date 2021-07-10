Man arrested for possessing unregistered assault rifle

Jul. 10—Agents from the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of a Yuba City man on charges of possession for sale of an unserialized and unregistered assault weapon.

On Thursday around noon, Rigoberto Guevara, Jr., 18, of the 400 block of Camino Cortez, was allegedly found walking in the neighborhood in possession of an AR-15 style assault rifle containing a high capacity magazine at the time of the search warrant, according to a NET-5 news release.

The assault weapon was unregistered and unserialized. Law enforcement believed that Guevara intended on selling the assault weapon. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office and Yuba City Police Department assisted NET-5 in executing the search warrant.

Guevara was booked into Sutter County Jail.