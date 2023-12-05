Man arrested for possession of drugs, handgun during traffic stop
A man has been arrested in connection with the possession of drugs and a handgun found during a traffic stop, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The incident occurred on Monday around 4:30 p.m. in the University City area.
Police said a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Malik Dashon Jordan. During the search, police found a large amount of narcotics, nearly $20,000 in cash, and a loaded Glock handgun.
Prior to this arrest, Jordan was wanted for various charges such as felony possession, drug trafficking, and carrying a concealed weapon.
