Man arrested for possession of meth, heroin

Jul. 10—The Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) executed a search warrant on a man staying at the Travel Inn and Suites in the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville.

Michael Wayne Nelson, 65, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin for the purpose of sales, according to a NET-5 news release.

At the time of the search, Nelson was allegedly found to be in possession of half an ounce of suspected methamphetamine and approximately a quarter of an ounce of heroin with the intent to sell. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office assisted with the execution of the search warrant.

Nelson was booked into Yuba County Jail. As of Friday, Nelson remained in custody on $30,000 bail.