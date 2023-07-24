Man arrested for possession of nearly 100 grams of meth in Catawba County, deputies say

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a traffic stop led to the seizure of nearly 100 grams of methamphetamine.

On July 21, deputies said they stopped a vehicle on Highway 16 due to traffic violations.

During the stop, 96 grams of methamphetamine, 2.99 grams of crack cocaine, 8 dosage units of Ecstasy, 5 grams of MDMA and three vials of GHB were seized.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Jason Glenn Armstrong, was taken into custody at the scene.

ALSO READ: Police: Oklahoma fast-food worker arrested after customer allegedly finds meth in order

Armstrong has been charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of manufacturing, one count of selling or delivering a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Ecstasy, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver MDMA, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver GHB and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Armstrong was also charged with resisting a public officer after resisting investigators during his arrest, according to deputies.

VIDEO: Oklahoma fast-food worker arrested after customer allegedly finds meth in order