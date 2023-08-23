Man arrested for possession of sexually explicit pictures of minors

Aug. 23—QUINCY — A Quincy-area man was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of possession and distribution of sexually explicit pictures of minors after a joint investigation of the Othello Police Department and the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Angel Garcia-Lopez, 21, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to an OPD post.

The case stemmed from a tip to Othello detectives in May from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that sexually explicit material depicting minors had been shared using a cellphone application, the post said.

"Early indicators pointed to the alleged suspect residing in Othello," the post said. "However, in the months-long investigation, (law enforcement) learned the alleged suspect lived and worked outside Quincy in rural Grant County."

Along with the GCSO, officers from the Moses Lake Police Department assisted in the investigation, the post said.