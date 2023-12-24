Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle

(KRON) – A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle in Benicia on Dec. 18.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Benicia officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle out of another city earlier in the day on Columbus Parkway. According to police, officers found the vehicle in a parking lot. The vehicle was occupied.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Brady, who has an arrest warrant.

Benicia officers arrested Brady for vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

