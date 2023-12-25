Man arrested for possession of unregistered firearm after traffic stop

(BCN) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Santa Rosa on Saturday night after a traffic stop revealed an unregistered firearm in his possession, police said.

Around 10 p.m., officers pulled over a BMW sedan for a suspended registration in the area of Todd Road and Moorland Avenue, according to Santa Rosa police.

A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a handgun in a red satchel bag.

The gun did not have a serial number and was not registered as required by law, so the 24-year-old Santa Rosa resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm as well as carrying a loaded and concealed firearm while in a vehicle, police said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.