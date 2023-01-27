Man arrested after possible kidnapping leads to pursuit that ends with crash into fence

A man was arrested Friday after a suspected kidnapping led to a chase that ended with a crash into a residential fence, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies just before 4 p.m. received a call from a witness who said they saw a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van along International Drive.

Deputies later spotted the van, which fled from deputies who then engaged in an authorized pursuit due to reasonable suspicion that a possible kidnapping had taken place, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase ended in Parramore near Lee and South Street, where the van crashed into a fence and the suspect bailed from the van. He was taken into custody and has an active warrant for carjacking out of another jurisdiction, according to deputies.

The van was cleared and no victim was found inside.

