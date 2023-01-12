Man arrested after posting magic mushrooms, gun to social media, police say

A man was tracked down and arrested by Cobb County police after showing off “magic” mushrooms and a pistol on social media, according to officials.

On December 29, 2022, a Cobb County police officer was scrolling social media for leads when he saw a post by someone he recognized and saw a post where the man was showing a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol on his waist.

Cobb police then visited an area where the man was known to spend time and found him wearing the exact same clothes found in his social media post.

Police say the man ran away when he saw officers approach and went into another apartment. Once officers called for him to come out, he did so wearing completely different clothes, according to police.

Officers eventually got a search warrant for the apartment and found the clothing he had been wearing, along with the pistol and the bag of suspected mushrooms, police say.

The man was arrested and charged with obstruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb County officials for information on the man’s identity and his mugshot.

