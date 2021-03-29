Man arrested on preliminary murder charge in Kettering

Mar. 29—A man was arrested on a preliminary murder and felonious assault charge in Kettering on Saturday night, according to jail records.

Ja'leel Raymon Brooks, 21, was taken into custody at a BP gas station where a deadly shooting was reported around the same time.

It is not clear if Brooks' arrest was related to the incident. Formal charges have not been filed at this time.

Kettering police were called to the gas station at South Smithville and Wilmington Pike around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on a reported shooting.

A 21-year-old Dayton man named Anthony Gray died, and two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

We have reached out to police to learn more about what led to the shooting and for more details about Brooks' arrest. We will update this story as more information is released.