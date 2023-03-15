Man arrested for pretending to be a Norcross police officer

Channel 2 Action News received a new video showing police arresting a man for impersonating an officer.

Investigators say the man claimed he was working for a police department in south Georgia.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was in Norcross on Buford Highway near the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road on Tuesday, where the man identified as Darryl Henderson allegedly had a gun and was directing traffic.

A local police officer spotted him directing traffic and said something didn’t look right.

Henderson said he was directing traffic for a private company at a busy intersection dressed in a police uniform from the city of Talbotto. That’s about one hundred miles south of Atlanta.

“He was dressed in majority police gear a duty belt gun, hostler baton taser,” Lt. Robert Braud said.

The officer was surprised the man would come so far for a private part-time job.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The officer grew suspicious and contacted the Talbotton Police Department to confirm the man’s employment. Turns out he doesn’t work there.

In fact, Talbotton police said he was terminated on Feb. 8.

Police arrested Henderson on charges of impersonating a police officer.

Police say this kind of misrepresentation undermines public trust in law enforcement, and can’t be tolerated.

“The public should be concerned. if they see someone who doesn’t look like a police officer, call the local police agency and raise that to their attention. We need to know,” Braud said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Henderson was released from jail on bond.

Channel 2 has reached out to the Talbotton police to find out why he was let go from the force, but we haven’t heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: