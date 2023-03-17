Fake India officer who conned his way into top meetings

3
·1 min read
A screenshot from a video showing Patel with a security cover in Gulmarg
Patel claimed the government had asked him to look into improvement of hotel facilities in Kashmir

Indian police have arrested a man for posing as a senior official from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office.

Kiran Patel was on a visit to the Kashmir valley on 2 March when he was detained by security officials, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. He was arrested the next day.

Police has charged him with cheating, impersonation and forgery.

A police complaint filed against him says Patel was trying to secure "monetary" and "material benefits".

Patel's arrest came to light on Thursday when he was produced in court.

He has a verified Twitter account and counts an official of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) among his followers.

Photos shared by Patel on his Twitter and Instagram pages show him on "official visits" to Kashmir surrounded by paramilitary guards.

According to PTI, on one visit, Patel claimed he had been asked by the government to identify buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir.

On another visit, he travelled to popular skiing destination Gulmarg and claimed the government had asked him to look into improvement of hotel facilities in the area.

Reports say Patel was given the highest level of security, travelled in a bulletproof car and stayed at official accommodation at a five-star hotel during his visits.

Court documents reveal security officials found forged identity cards in his possession.

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • India Falls Hard for Extravagant and Expensive Pre-Wedding Videos

    (Bloomberg) -- The couple dressed in Indian wedding regalia stand knee-deep in a lake, bouncing their shoulders to a Bollywood song. The groom then bumps his betrothed, loses his balance and topples into the water, finery and all.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpFirst Republ

  • India is teaching the Taliban how to run an economy

    In its effort to stay engaged with the Taliban, India has invited officials of the Afghanistan government to attend a crash course on its culture, legislation, and business climate.

  • GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis

    Senate Republicans are wincing over former President Trump’s early barrage of attacks against his chief rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), fearing they’re seeing a preview of a brutal primary to come that could leave both candidates weakened heading into the general election. GOP lawmakers acknowledge DeSantis needs to show he can take a punch…

  • SpiceJet: India pilots grounded for coffee cup in cockpit

    Two pilots have been taken off duty for having coffee and snacks inside the cockpit of a SpiceJet flight.

  • India's TCS CEO Gopinathan to exit, president Krithivasan to take over

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO Rajesh Gopinathan is resigning in an unexpected move to pursue other interests, adding to worries for India's largest IT services provider amid slowing tech spending and challenges in its key markets. The company named its president and head of global financial services business K Krithivasan as the CEO-designate, effective March 16, and said he would take over as CEO and managing director in the next financial year, subject to shareholders' approval. Krithivasan joined TCS in 1989 and has held various leadership roles at the company.

  • Nigeria's Lagos braces for local elections after presidential vote

    Lagos was key to Bola Tinubu's victory last month in Nigeria's presidential election, but the megacity could on Saturday cause a stir by voting for an opposition governor. The "centre of excellence" as Lagos is known in Nigeria, is Bola Tinubu's fiefdom.

  • Princess Leonor Will Begin 3 Years of Military Training

    The Princess of Asturias is the heir to the Spanish throne, and will become the supreme commander of Spain's armed forces one day.

  • OpenAI's co-founder says at some point it'll be 'quite easy, if one wanted, to cause a great deal of harm' with AI models like ChatGPT

    OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever says AI models like ChatGPT are "becoming more and more potent" and could be used for "a great deal of harm" one day.

  • US Army’s new helicopter engine hit with another delay

    The U.S. Army's ITEP engine is delayed again, raising questions for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program's schedule.

  • Chiefs restructure QB Patrick Mahomes’ contract to free salary cap space

    The #Chiefs have created some salary cap space by converting a portion of Patrick Mahomes' roster bonus to a signing bonus, per report.

  • Tesla's towering V4 Superchargers break cover in Holland

    The wraps have come off Tesla’s newest stations for supercharging its electric cars. The first V4 Superchargers are in the Netherlands.

  • UN Security Council asks for advice on dealing with Afghan Taliban

    The United Nations Security Council on Thursday asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide an independent assessment on how to deal with Afghanistan's Taliban administration and combat challenges including its crackdown on women and girls' rights. The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution that requires Guterres to submit a report to it in mid-November with "forward-looking recommendations for an integrated and coherent approach among relevant political, humanitarian, and development actors, within and outside of the United Nations." The Taliban administration, which seized power in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

  • Court: Ukraine can try to avoid repaying $3B loan to Russia

    The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Ukraine can go to trial to try to avoid repaying $3 billion in loans it said it took under pressure from Russia in 2013 to prevent it from trying to join the European Union. The court rejected an attempt to avoid a trial by a British company acting on Russia's behalf to collect the loans. Ukraine said it borrowed the money while facing the threat of military force and massive illegal economic and political pressure nearly a decade before Russia invaded its neighbor.

  • Sweden faces recession as housing market troubles take toll on economy

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -For years, Sweden has been warned that its dysfunctional housing market, plagued by under-supply and kept aloft by low rates and generous tax benefits, was a risk to the wider economy. Households with big mortgages are reining in spending as interest rates rise, and house-builders are pulling the plug on investment, tipping Sweden into recession. The crown is trading at around its weakest level against the euro since the global financial crisis, partly due to housing market worries, making the central bank's job of curbing inflation more difficult.

  • Workplace diversity is under attack: Here's how employers should respond

    Texas governor Greg Abbott’s chief of staff recently issued a memo attacking diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the workplace (and offices that support them) as problematic and discriminatory against unnamed groups. This was on the back of Florida’s efforts, blocked for now, to quash DEI workplace training programs, and moves by Florida governor Ron DeSantis to eliminate DEI-themed programs and workplace commitments from the state’s education system.

  • Japanese duo celebrates 'RRR' Oscar victory with amazing 'Naatu Naatu' dance cover

    A Japanese dancing duo has captivated the internet with their performance to the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" from S. S. Rajamouli's film “RRR.” In their short dance video posted on Instagram, influencers Kaketaku and Mayo celebrate the song’s historic win for Best Original Song at the Oscars by nailing the steps that stars Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. do in the film.

  • One-fifth of Fox News viewers trust network less after Dominion lawsuit revelations

    Roughly one in five Fox News viewers trust the network less after the defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems revealed text messages and emails from top figures at the network expressing doubt about former President Trump’s false claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election, according to a new poll. A survey conducted by…

  • Faint gravitational waves may be from primordial fractures in space-time

    The early universe may have been such a violent place that space-time itself fractured like a pane of glass, releasing gravitational waves that astronomers say we may have already detected.

  • Tata Consultancy Declines After CEO Resigns in Surprise Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Rajesh Gopinathan resigned his post as the chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., a surprise move that followed a six-year tenure during which shares of Asia’s largest IT services firm almost tripled.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpFirst R

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Bomb’ Was Actually a Bag of Sand

    The Georgia Congresswoman claimed the cartels were planting explosives on the U.S. border, but officials say the “bomb” was just a wad of sand