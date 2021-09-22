Man arrested in prowling incidents in, around Pitt campus

Sep. 22—A man has been arrested in a series of prowling incidents in and around the University of Pittsburgh campus, Pittsburgh police announced.

Erik Robert Demarco, 36, was arrested Tuesday by Pittsburgh detectives working with university police.

Demarco faces two felony counts of criminal trespass and misdemeanor charges of escape and loitering and prowling at night for offenses on Friday, according to court records.

A Pitt student helped police track Demarco down, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported. Junior Shira Perloff said Demarco was staring at her and her friends when she called the police, and he ran off.

Demarco fled on foot when Pittsburgh police found him, after which campus police responded, the station reported.

