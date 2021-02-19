Man Arrested in Punching of Elderly Filipino Woman in San Diego Thanks to Community Tips

San Diego Police have arrested the suspect in the assault of an elderly Filipino woman on San Diego Trolley earlier this week. As reported in NBC, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) identified the suspect as 35-year-old James Winslow. On Feb. 8, Winslow boarded the trolley at the Encanto/62nd Street, approached an 83-year-old Asian American woman and punched her in the head. He fled at the next stop. Witnesses came to the woman’s aid and called 911. She was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. SDPD Lt. Matthew Botkin said the police were able to arrest Winslow on Feb. 12 at a downtown trolley stop, thanks to tips from the community. Winslow has been charged one count of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. Botkin said the attack appears to be isolated and the police do not believe the crime was a hate crime. The incident happened amidst the recent surge in violent crimes targeting Asian American elders. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Featured Image via Luftschlange

