Man arrested for purchasing human body parts online

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly buying body parts online from a woman in Arkansas, which were later found stored in buckets at his former home.

Investigators say that the woman allegedly stole the remains from a mortuary at the University of Arkansas before mailing them to Jeremy Pauley.

Mr Pauley, 40, has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities.

Authorities say they were called to the suspect’s former home in East Pennsboro Township in June. Police conducted a search warrant and seized the buckets, which a forensic pathologist confirmed contained human body parts.

According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin. The complaint states that Mr Pauley intended to sell the parts to other buyers.

Prosecutors say that Mr Pauley bought the body parts on Facebook Messenger, and that after discovering he had bought additional remains, authorities intercepted them at the US Postal Service

Investigators have determined that the remains belong to the University of Arkansas for Medical Services.

“An employee of the mortuary service is under investigation by federal authorities for taking some human remains from the mortuary that were donated to UAMS. We are saddened and appalled that this happened,” the university said in a statement.

Mr Pauley was released on $50,000 bail.

“This is one of the most bizarre investigations I have encountered in my 33 years as a prosecutor. Just when I think I have seen it all, a case like this comes around,” Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack said.