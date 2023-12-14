Man arrested after pursuit over county line by PCSO

Dec. 14—A Eubank man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that led sheriff's deputies into Lincoln County.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, on December 12, 2023 at approximately 1:26 a.m., Deputy Dylan West observed a red Chevrolet pickup on North Ky. 1247 driving in a manner that led him to believe the operator was under the influence of a substance.

As Deputy West attempted to gain the license plate information on the truck, the vehicle sped off from him and continued swerving into the opposite lane of the highway. West initiated his emergency lights in an attempt to perform a traffic stop on the truck, but the vehicle continued to accelerate in an attempt to evade the Sheriff's deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

While pursuing the truck, the vehicle violated multiple traffic laws as it crossed into Lincoln County on North Ky. 1247, and later returned to Pulaski County on U.S. 27, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at 2005 Hayes Road in Eubank, where the operator then fled on foot from the vehicle before eventually being detained by deputies behind the residence at that address, according to the sheriff's office.

The operator was identified as Ronnie Redden, 25, Eubank. According to the sheriff's office, he told deputies that he fled from Deputy West's attempt to stop his vehicle because he had warrants for his arrest. This information was confirmed through Pulaski County 911.

Redden was arrested at the scene and charged with the following:

—First-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police-Motor Vehicle;

—Second-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police-On Foot;

—Second-Degree Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance-Aggravated Circumstances;

—Driving on a DUI Suspended License, First Offense;

—Reckless Driving;

—Speeding 26 MPH or Greater;

—Failure to Or Improper Signal

—Disregarding Stop Sign;

—Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance or Security, First Offense.

Redden was also served with a Pulaski County Circuit Court warrant for Probation Violation on a previous felony conviction of First-Degree Fleeing and Evading Police-Motor Vehicle, and a Rockcastle County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear on allegations of motor vehicle violations.

Redden was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.