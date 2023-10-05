Man arrested after pursuit with stolen RV trailer in Riverside

A man was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit with a stolen RV trailer in Riverside on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Mark Vaughn, 52, by the Riverside Police Department.

Officers responded to an RV theft in the Canyon Crest neighborhood around 4:50 a.m.

Vaughn was allegedly stealing an RV trailer from someone’s driveway at the time, police said. A neighbor who witnessed the theft said Vaughn didn’t realize he was being watched at the time.

The neighbor called the police and followed Vaughn as he drove away with the stolen trailer.

Police eventually spotted the stolen trailer going down Chicago Avenue to Central Avenue. When they attempted to pull him over, he refused and drove off, leading officers on a pursuit.

He led officers through a nearby gated community, then up Le Conte Drive to a dead-end portion of the street. That’s when he jumped out and fled the area, officers said.

Vaughn did not leave the RV in gear so the vehicle rolled back and crashed into a nearby patrol car, causing minor damage.

He hopped over some fences and was hiding in some backyard bushes when officers eventually spotted him.

Despite having a tracheal tube, police noted Vaughn was able to flee quickly.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft auto and violation of his probation. Officers also discovered Vaughn was on probation with several open grand theft auto cases at the time.

