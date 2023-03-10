Man arrested in Putnam County for trafficking meth, fentanyl, and cocaine

An early morning deployment of SWAT and Drug Unit for the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a 39 year-old Hawthorne man for a slew of charges including trafficking methamphetamines, fentanyl and cocaine.

Drug Unit detectives and members of the SWAT team arrived at the 101 MacCall Street residence of Bryan Leroy Davis, a prolific offender and convicted felon as part of an ongoing investigation. At the residence detectives located Davis along with 511 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine, 63 grams of fentanyl, two firearms and body armor.

One of the firearms was reported stolen in 2020 from another county.

Davis was arrested and charged with trafficking of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of bulletproof vest while in commission of a felony. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $335,000.

