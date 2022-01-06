Man arrested for putting child in car trunk

Jan. 6—Corsicana police arrested a suspect Wednesday night after a witness reported they saw a man put a child in the trunk of his car.

According to the Corsicana Police Department, an officer responded to a welfare check around 8:30 p.m. the 1900 block of E. Martin Luther King Blvd., where a witness said they watched a man put a child into the trunk of a white Honda Civic with a black and white bumper.

The car was seen traveling southbound on Interstate Highway 45 from the 231 mile marker and was stopped near the 226 mile marker.

Police said upon opening the trunk, officers found a Hispanic boy laying inside, unbound but appearing nervous.

The driver told officers the boy was his 13-year-old nephew and they were heading to Houston from Colorado. He said the boy was in the trunk because there was no available seating in the car.

The mother of the child and other children in the vehicle were transported to Navarro Regional Hospital for evaluation, no charges have been filed on the mother at this time.

The driver was later placed under arrest for endangering a child and transported to Navarro County Jail.