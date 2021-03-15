Man arrested for putting victim in hospital with serious head injuries
Mar. 15—An altercation left one person with a serious head injury and a Newton man facing felony charges.
Caleb M. Schwabe, 28, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury after an incident during the evening hours of Feb. 19-20 in the 700 block of East Eighth Street South. According to the criminal complaint, the Newton Police Department received a report Feb. 21 that an assault had taken place. The reporting party told officers Schwabe had assaulted the victim at a party by throwing him down in the street.
Upon further investigation, NPD obtained a video recording of the altercation. In the recording, Schwabe is seen punching the victim who had his hands in his pockets and was not fighting back. Schwabe then picked up the victim over his shoulder and slammed him down on the ground head first. In the recording, officers heard Schwabe tell the victim: "When you are done, go the (expletive) home."
The victim was hospitalized after the incident with severe head injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery.
A warrant was issued for Schwabe's arrest and he turned himself into the Jasper County Jail March 4. He was released the same day on a $10,000 cash or surety bond. His initial appearance has been set for 8:30 a.m. March 23.
Contact Pam Pratt at 641-792-3121 ext. 6530 or pampratt@newtondailynews.com