Man arrested for putting victim in hospital with serious head injuries

Pam Pratt, Newton Daily News, Iowa
·1 min read

Mar. 15—An altercation left one person with a serious head injury and a Newton man facing felony charges.

Caleb M. Schwabe, 28, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury after an incident during the evening hours of Feb. 19-20 in the 700 block of East Eighth Street South. According to the criminal complaint, the Newton Police Department received a report Feb. 21 that an assault had taken place. The reporting party told officers Schwabe had assaulted the victim at a party by throwing him down in the street.

Upon further investigation, NPD obtained a video recording of the altercation. In the recording, Schwabe is seen punching the victim who had his hands in his pockets and was not fighting back. Schwabe then picked up the victim over his shoulder and slammed him down on the ground head first. In the recording, officers heard Schwabe tell the victim: "When you are done, go the (expletive) home."

The victim was hospitalized after the incident with severe head injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery.

A warrant was issued for Schwabe's arrest and he turned himself into the Jasper County Jail March 4. He was released the same day on a $10,000 cash or surety bond. His initial appearance has been set for 8:30 a.m. March 23.

Contact Pam Pratt at 641-792-3121 ext. 6530 or pampratt@newtondailynews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Dow records fourth straight record as stocks shake off early weakness

    U.S. stocks finished higher on Monday as investors overcame early lackluster trading amid the prospects for the U.S. economy to benefit from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. At the same time, market participants were keeping their eyes on the Federal Reserve's meeting later this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 3,969, booking a new record for a third straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 173 points, or 0.5%, to 32,952, logging an all-time high on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.1% to 13,460. Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. jumped 5.9% after the air carrier provided an upbeat first-quarter revenue outlook.

  • Top U.S. securities regulator to review climate and proxy rules

    The head of the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday the agency will seek input on what companies might report about greenhouse gas emissions and other climate factors, and revisit controversial rules on proxy voting. The steps and other actions outlined by the acting SEC chair, Allison Herren Lee, fill out some details of how the regulator will review topics taking on increasing importance for investors. Lee said that climate and other environmental, social and governance factors are "front and center for the SEC" as investors have "embraced sustainability factors and metrics as significant drivers in decision-making, capital allocation, and pricing."

  • Hip-hop’s Southside arrested at Aventura Mall. Cops say he had loaded, unlicensed guns

    Rapper and producer Southside had licenses to drive and a concealed weapons permit for the guns in his car, say police who stopped him Sunday afternoon.

  • 5000 Role Models conference forges trust, respect between police and young men of color | Opinion

    The challenge of fractured relationships between police departments and communities of color took center stage nationally last year after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. At the same time, one of the best practices for collaboration between law enforcement and young men of color in South Florida took on additional significance.

  • How well do COVID vaccines protect after organ transplant?

    A new study raised questions about how well COVID-19 vaccines protect organ transplant recipients — and what precautions people with suppressed immune systems should take after the shots. Vaccines rev up the immune system to recognize the virus, something that's harder to do if someone’s immune cells aren’t in good working order. Transplant recipients take powerful immune-suppressing drugs to prevent organ rejection, which also increases their risk from the coronavirus — but excluded them from vaccine studies.

  • Black Christians discuss how faith informs their stances on abortion

    For Cherilyn Holloway, her support of Black Lives Matter has everything to do with her stance on abortion. When Michael Brown was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, Holloway made a point to discuss the tragedy with her sons. “Those lives deserve to have someone speaking up for them,” Holloway added.

  • Florida deputy arrested on rape warrant while in Miami for National Guard deployment

    A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy wanted on a domestic rape charge has been arrested in South Florida — where he’d been deployed to serve in a Florida National Guard unit.

  • N.C. School Apologizes after Instructing 4th-Graders to Write Pro-Slavery Hashtags for Civil War Assignment

    A North Carolina school district has issued an apology after an “unacceptable” assignment instructed fourth-grade students to write tweets and hashtags that people living in the state might have written if Twitter existed during the Civil War, resulting in a wall display of pro-slavery hashtags in the classroom. “It should be deeply disturbing to anyone,” said Kimberly Morrison-Hansley, a member of the Union County NAACP chapter and former member of the county Board of Education who became the first black woman elected to the board. A photo of the Twitter wall in a now-deleted post on the Waxhaw Elementary School Facebook page showed hashtags including “Slavery for Life” and a post by a student under the username “@dontStopSlavery” saying “you may not agree with slavery but I do and I’m honest about it,” according to WJZY. Another post by “Confederate4life” reads “why do we need to leave the county. We can stay and our slaves! #SLAVERYFOREVER.” Morrison-Hansley told the Charlotte Observer the assignment was inappropriate for such young children and said the Twitter wall’s lack of context made it appear that the students were posting racist comments, not sharing what they thought people might have tweeted during the Civil War. “District administrators are taking this matter very seriously and met with the entire Waxhaw Elementary staff,” Union County Schools reportedly said in a statement. The school system “is actively developing training sessions for all employees to address diversity, equity and inclusion. We are committed to working with teachers to discuss best practices for instruction.” However, Morrison-Hanley told the paper she is not satisfied with the apology, instead calling for the superintendent and members of the board of education to face the public on Youtube and apologize. She said claiming to address diversity, equity and inclusion is “code word for racism” and said that she told a Union County Diversity Committee during its first meeting that those issues “did not bring us here tonight. Issues of racism are what brought us here and that need to be addressed.”

  • Woman killed by police in shootout caught on body cam

    Officer Josh Baker in stable condition after being rushed to local hospital

  • Eli Lilly Said Its Alzheimer’s Data Were Positive. The Stock Market Says Otherwise.

    Management also announced changes to a second, ongoing trial of donanemab, known as Trailblazer-ALZ 2.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Ramen Shop Vandalized With Racist Graffiti After Owner Criticizes Texas Governor

    A ramen shop in San Antonio was vandalized with racist graffiti after the shop's owner criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift Texas' mask mandate. Mike Nguyen, the owner of Noodle Tree, discovered phrases such as "Kung Flu," "Go Back 2 China" and “No Mask” spray-painted on his restaurant’s windows and outdoor table on Sunday afternoon, according to News4SA. Prior to this discovery, Nguyen was shown on CNN denouncing Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift Texas's mask mandate.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • ‘It was his time to go.’ Man pulls two ears from his pocket, arrested in Florida murder

    A scene of unspeakable violence played out in Florida over the weekend.

  • Most Americans who got first COVID-19 vaccine dose also got final shot - CDC

    Both vaccines, among the firsts to receive U.S. emergency use authorization, require two shots. The vaccines' high efficacy is based on trials with interval between the shots of 21 days for Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and 28 days for and Moderna Inc's vaccine. According to the analysis, about 3% of people in the United States who received the first dose of either of the vaccines did not get the second dose needed to complete vaccination, the agency said on Monday.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Moderna begins testing next-generation coronavirus vaccine

    Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates targeting the variant, known as B.1.351, that first emerged in South Africa. The booster vaccine candidates, designated mRNA-1273.351, will be tested in a trial of both a variant-specific shot and a multivalent shot, according to the company's announcement.