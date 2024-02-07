Man arrested in Queens in connection with attack on NYPD officers
As 4 people were detained in Arizona in connection with the attack, a 19-year-old man was arrested in Queens with charges pending.
As 4 people were detained in Arizona in connection with the attack, a 19-year-old man was arrested in Queens with charges pending.
Imagine you work for a car rental agency or a package delivery company and you’re in charge of a fleet of vehicles. If you’re switching to EV vehicles, it becomes more complex to manage your vehicles due to long charging time and limited charging point availabilities. Guided Energy, a French startup that raised $5.2 million from Sequoia Capital and Dynamo Ventures at the end of 2023, is building a software tool that help EV fleet operators when it comes to charge management and dispatch.
Fourth quarter earnings haven't been unblemished but Wall Street strategists say they've been good enough to support stocks' current levels.
Jerome Powell is pledging to keep politics off the Federal Reserve's docket in 2024. History suggests it's never quite that straightforward.
Microsoft's prescient bets and aggressive investments in AI have propelled the software giant to become the world’s most valuable company. "We have the best model today ... even with all the hoopla, one year after, GPT4 is better," Nadella said at a company event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Nadella’s rare bit of reality-check came as he pitched Microsoft’s increasingly powerful lineup of AI offerings to the leaders of some of India’s largest companies.
Disney+ started getting strict about password sharing in Canada last year, and now it's expanding the restriction to the US.
Big audiences are the norm for Clark and Iowa this season.
Yes, you have to pay the destination charge (OK, there are exceptions). And yes, they have been getting more expensive.
Minter announced his departure Tuesday on social media.
The Nissan Leaf has been the main EV in America to use the CHAdeMO DC charging standard. This adapter allows it to use more common CCS chargers.
Here's how to determine whether paying for discount points in exchange for a lower interest rate makes sense.
Outstanding credit card balances reached $1.13 trillion at the end of 2023. Delinquencies ballooned too.
The 2025 Porsche Taycan receives a long list of updates including a new-look design, quicker acceleration, more features, and a higher base price.
A Michigan jury found Jennifer Crumbley, mother of the Michigan high school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Here's why the verdict is groundbreaking and what's next.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
Increasingly, security professionals are coming together with law enforcement to provide free decryption tools — freeing locked files and eliminating the temptation for victims to pony up.
Working out in a larger body can mean being hailed as inspiration or subjected to assumptions and weight comments.
The Warriors have 48 hours until Thursday's trade deadline to decide who they want to be this season — and moving forward.
'Gives my achy hands a break,' said one of 78,000 happy shoppers.
Natural gas prices are down 44% year to date, but demand hit a daily high in January.
Toyota will spend an additional $1.3 billion to prepare its Kentucky factory for production of a new three-row all-electric SUV designed for U.S. consumers, the company announced Tuesday. The extra capital pushes Toyota's total investment into the factory to nearly $10 billion and is the latest example of the automaker's renewed pledge to electrification. Toyota has been criticized in recent years for lagging behind the industry's shift toward battery-electric vehicles.