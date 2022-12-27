Man arrested for racist and homophobic rant at California In-and-Out on Christmas Eve

A man has been arrested in California after going on a racist and homophobic rant at a fast food restaurant on Christmas Eve.

Forty-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah was allegedly spewing racist and homophobic slurs at two diners of Asian descent at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon.

The incident was recorded on a TikTok video, which quickly became viral and caught the attention of local authorities. On Monday, Mr Krah was arrested and charged with two violations of California’s hate crime laws.

In the video, the two diners, a young man and woman, are shown eating fries when a male asks whether they’re recording themselves. The man, believed to be Mr Krah, goes on to call the pair weird homosexuals.

He then proceeds to ask what the victims’ nationality is. When he is told they’re Korean, he accuses the male diner of being “Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend,” in reference to the North Korean dictator.

“Normally I could spit in your face, that’s some Filipino sh**. You want some Filipino sh**,” the man says. “I’m a slavemaster, you fu***** f**.”

A racist homophobe in San Ramon, CA harasses and threatens an Asian man and woman at a fast-food restaurant pic.twitter.com/89RXnf1sIN — Marjorie Gaylor Queen 🏳️‍🌈 (@Tim_Tweeted) December 25, 2022

The San Ramon Police Department became aware of the incident after the TikTok video went viral on social media.

Chief Denton Carlson then reached out to the accounts sharing the video in an attempt to identify the victims and the suspect.

The department also shared a picture of Mr Krah in his Mustang, saying he had “exhibited similar behaviour in a separate incident” on Christmas day.

The diners were interviewed and a criminal investigation eventually led officers to Mr Krah on Monday.

He was charged with two counts of committing a hate crime and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

“The San Ramon Police Department strives to ensure everyone in our community feels safe and welcome,” the department said in a statement.

“We will continue to take swift and diligent legal action [against] acts of hate to help create an inclusive place for all to live, work, and visit.”