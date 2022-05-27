Man arrested after racist threat found at SLO County business

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly left a racist, threatening note on the window of a Nipomo pilates studio, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release.

Ricardo Salazar, 47, is alleged to have written “racially driven hate speech” that “contained threats of violence,” the news release said.

The note was taped to the window of Powerhouse Barre and Pilates near the 500 block of West Tefft Street in Nipomo. The threat was directed at the pilates studio owner and founder, Marissa Wilson, who is Black.

“I don’t like Black People in this city. So you back to yo Africa GORILLA,” the note read in black marker. “Im Goin to Killing you beach.”

Salazar was arrested on suspicion of communicating a threat to someone that can result in great bodily injury or death with a hate crime penalty enhancement.

He was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail of $100,000.

“I just felt heartbroken. I felt sad. I felt disappointment,” Wilson told the Tribune as she recounted what it was like reading the note. “I felt uneasy because how can someone be so angry? We haven’t done anything to this person. We’re just here.”

How the arrest went down

Just before Wilson arrived at her studio Friday morning, she received a call from one of her employees informing her that a man who had been sitting outside the studio almost every Friday at 6 a.m. for months was back again, and this time he left a note.

Wilson didn’t know the exact message written on the window until hours after she was told about it. All she knew was that it was racist and threatening.

According to the news release, a citizen followed Salazar and alerted sheriff’s deputies to his location. This citizen was Wilson, the woman who was threatened, Wilson told the Tribune.

When she pulled into her studio parking lot, she saw the man’s car — a black Ford Expedition — and decided to follow it as it drove out of the parking lot.

Her clients and employees had already called 911 and she wanted to make sure the man who had been repeatedly loitering outside her studio was caught. She also called dispatch as she was following Salazar.

Salazar pulled into the parking lot where House of Prayer is located off of Frontage Road and Wilson followed. She waited for about 30 minutes then said she notified House of Prayer that a man who has been stalking her was in their parking lot and that police were on the way. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Salazar shortly after Wilson left the scene.