Man arrested after ramming car with his kids inside

Aug. 15—An Odessa man was arrested on Saturday after his wife told police he repeatedly rammed her car while she, her children and a friend were traveling in it.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a 911 call around 2 p.m. about a rolling disturbance. The caller said Victor Martinez, 35, was trying to kill them and take the two children in the car. Prior to their arrival, officers were told one of the cars had hit a fire hydrant and stop sign at San Jacinto Street and Texas Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a Nissan Rogue with extensive damage on both sides of the car and a woman who said she'd been a passenger in the car. She told them Martinez had crashed into them multiple times while driving a Dodge Charger and was now at his mother's house on North Texas Avenue, the report stated.

Officers found the Charger with extensive front end damage. According to the report, when they spoke with Martinez's wife, she told them Martinez rammed her car twice at Jackson Avenue and 48th Street and a third time at Texas Avenue and San Jacinto Street. She said the third hit caused her vehicle to spin out and hit the fire hydrant and stop sign.

One of the children in the car complained of arm pain and the woman passenger's stomach and shin were scraped up. Her right shoulder and forearm were also reddened, the report stated.

Martinez's wife said was upset about something she'd said the night before and he'd broken up with her, according to the report.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both Class 2 felonies punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $200,000.